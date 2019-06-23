The Arab Coalition said on Sunday that the pro-Iranian Houthi militia launched a terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

The coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said one resident who is a Syrian national was killed and seven other were injured.

Air traffic at the airport is operating as normal after it was interrupted for around an hour as a precautionary measure.

Earlier Al Arabiya correspondent reported that the attack hit the parking area of the airport.

On Saturday, the fighter jets of the Arab Coalition backing the legitimate government in Yemen intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Yemeni air space.

The Coalition said the drones were launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from the Sanaa Governorate.

On June 12, the pro-Iranian Houthi militia targeted Abha airport with a cruise missile which fell on the arrivals hall, injuring 26 civilians.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States expressed in a joint statement their concern over escalating tensions in the region and the dangers posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities in Yemen and the broader region.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 22:49 - GMT 19:49