The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Sunday said that tensions in the Gulf “can only be addressed politically.”

On his official Twitter account, the minister said that the current crisis has been “long in the making” and that it “requires collective attention; primarily to deescalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations.”

Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations. Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 23, 2019

“Regional voices [are] important to achieve sustainable solutions,” he added.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 11:59 - GMT 08:59