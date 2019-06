Saudi Arabian Airlines has altered the path of its international flights away from the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported on Sunday.



The US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area until further notice after Iran shot down a high-altitude, unmanned US drone, sparking concerns about a threat to the safety of commercial airlines.

Major airlines around the world have already said they would suspend their flights over Iranian airspace.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 01:34 - GMT 22:34