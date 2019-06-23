Saudi Arabia opened on Sunday the online portal that will allow expats to apply for the Kingdom’s new special residency scheme- similar to green card systems- aimed at attracting high-skilled expats.

Announced last month, the new “Privileged Iqama” (residency permit) law will see foreigners benefit from the new residency scheme, which will not require a Saudi sponsor or employer.

According to the law, the residency permits will be offered to highly skilled expatriates who will benefit from added advantages including the ability to recruit workers, and own property and transport.



The residency scheme offers two types of residencies, a permanent one for 800,000 Saudi riyals ($213,321.96) and a one-year but renewable residency for 100,000 Saudi riyals ($26,665.24).



Currently over 10 million expats work and live in Saudi Arabia under a system that requires them to be sponsored by a Saudi employer and be issued an exit and re-entry visa whenever they want to leave the country.

The new law was approved by 76 members of the Shoura Council, while 55 opposed.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33