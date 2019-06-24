The Arab coalition said on Monday that the Houthis in Yemen are deliberately targeting civilians and public facilities as a result of suffering major losses.

“The Houthi militias have received various specialized weapons which were smuggled from Iran,” the official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said.

“The Houthis are trying to provoke the Coalition but we will be persistent in applying international law,” Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

His press conference on Monday came after the Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport the previous night.

The coalition said the terrorist attack on Abha airport in the death of Syrian national and the injury of 21 civilians from different nationalities. He said 13 of the injured were from Saudi Arabia while four Indians, two Egyptians, and two Bangladeshis made up the rest.

Among those injured included three women and three children who were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Three people have so far been discharged from the hospital while 18 were still receiving treatment.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05