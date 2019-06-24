The US Mission in the United Arab Emirates said on Monday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would discuss “building a global coalition to counter the world’s largest state sponsor of terror” during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

Pompeo arrived in the UAE capital after a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Chargé d'Affaires Steve Bondy welcomes @SecPompeo to the #UAE to speak with our close Emirati allies about building a global coalition to counter the world's largest state sponsor of terror.@StateDept#USAinUSA pic.twitter.com/SKLWJrSnih — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) June 24, 2019

A senior US State Department official earlier said the United States is building a coalition with its allies to protect Gulf shipping lanes by having “eyes on all shipping”, following attacks on oil tankers that Washington has blamed on Iran.

