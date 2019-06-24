The US ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid strongly condemned on Monday what he called the "cowardly attack" that targeted Abha International Airport.

Ambassador John #Abizaid: The Embassy has seen reports of the cowardly attack on @AHBairport. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms and send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those injured or killed in this outrageous attack on civilians. pic.twitter.com/E7G0vQy59E — U.S. Mission to KSA (@USAinKSA) June 24, 2019





On the official Twitter page of the US Mission to Saudi Arabia, Abizaid sent condolences to “the families and friends of those injured or killed in this outrageous attack on civilians.”

The Arab Coalition said on Sunday that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched an attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

The coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said one Syrian national was killed and seven others were injured.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the US released a joint statement expressing their concern over escalating tensions in the region and the dangers posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities in Yemen and the broader region.

In a joint statement, the quartet condemned Iran’s recent actions in the region, including attacks on the oil tankers off Fujairah in the UAE on May 12 and in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 10:03 - GMT 07:03