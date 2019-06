The Arab Coalition said that Saudi Special Forces have captured Abu Osama al-Muhajir, the emir of ISIS in Yemen.

A statement on the Saudi Press Agency said al- Muhajir, as well as other members of the extremist group, were captured on June 3.

Weapons, ammunition, and telecommunication devices were also seized during the operation.

Update: First images of the capture and arrest of Abu Osama al-Muhajir, the leader of ISIS in Yemen.https://t.co/bYe7ImpOwD pic.twitter.com/4Swlitkmnw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 25, 2019

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 June 2019 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31