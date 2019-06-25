The capture of ISIS’ leader, Abu Osama al-Muhajir, in Yemen is just the latest example of our commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia continues to play a leading role in the international community’s effort to combat terrorism & counter extremism,” he said.

The Arab Coalition earlier announced that Saudi Special Forces have captured Abu Osama al-Muhajir, the emir of ISIS in Yemen. A statement on the Saudi Press Agency said al-Muhajir, as well as other members of the extremist group, were captured on June 3.

The Kingdom’s military operations in Yemen are aimed at restoring the legitimate government of Yemen and preventing terrorist groups like the Houthis, Al Qaeda and ISIS from using the country to destabilize the region and to the threaten the global economy. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) June 25, 2019

Prince Khalid bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia’s military operations in Yemen are aimed at restoring the legitimate government of Yemen and preventing terrorist groups from using the country to destabilize the region and to threaten the global economy.

“Al-Qaeda and ISIS have long ago declared Saudi Arabia to be their number one enemy. The Kingdom wears that declaration as a badge of honor. We will not rest until terrorism and extremism in all its forms are completely eradicated,” he wrote.

