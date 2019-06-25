Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has departed on a trip to South Korea and Japan, where he will lead the kingdom’s delegation to the G20 summit in Osaka, the royal court said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?