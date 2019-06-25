The Iran-backed Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles and drones to target civilians in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers said in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon in Jeddah.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Cabinet discussed the escalating tension in the region, the threat posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities in Yemen and in the region as a whole, and the Houthi militia attacks on the Kingdom.

The council said the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia present a real threat to regional and international security, adding that they have the legitimate right to lead coalition forces to support the legitimacy in Yemen and to take necessary measures to deal with these hostilities.

The Arab coalition said the terrorist attack on Abha airport on June 23 resulted in the death of Syrian national and the injury of 21 civilians from different nationalities. Thirteen of the injured were from Saudi Arabia while four Indians, two Egyptians, and two Bangladeshis made up the rest.

