Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa met on Tuesday with the US delegation participating in a workshop in Manama discussing a US economic plan for the Palestinians.

The delegation included senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Bahrain state news agency BNA said. King Hamad also received a letter from US President Donald Trump, BNA said.

The “Peace to Prosperity” workshop aimed to encourage investment in the Palestinian Territories as the first part of a broader White House political plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 June 2019 KSA 23:11 - GMT 20:11