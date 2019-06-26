The Arab Coalition says it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward a residential area in Khamis Mushayt.

An AFP report said that the drone was aimed at a populated area in Khamis Mushayt and that no damage or casualties were reported.

Earlier in Jeddah on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers said the Iran-backed Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles and drones to target civilians in the Kingdom.

The council said the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia present a real threat to regional and international security, adding that they have the legitimate right to lead coalition forces to support the legitimacy in Yemen and to take necessary measures to deal with these hostilities.

On Sunday, the Arab Coalition said that the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia launched an attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

The coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said one resident who is a Syrian national was killed and seven others were injured. Air traffic at the airport is operating as normal after it was interrupted for around an hour as a precautionary measure.

