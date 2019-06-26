The Gulf state of Oman said on Wednesday that it has decided to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people.

“In continuation of Oman’s support for the Palestinian people, the Sultanate of Oman has decided to open a diplomatic mission at the level of embassy in the State of Palestine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The statement added that a delegation will be heading to the city of Ramallah in the West Bank to initiate the opening of the embassy.

The step coincides with a US-led economic workshop in Bahrain.

