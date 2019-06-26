Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in South Korea’s capital Seoul on Wednesday, where he was received by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon.

The Crown Prince is leading the Kingdom’s delegation to the G20 summit in Osaka, the royal court said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA. He was also received upon landing by the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Riyadh bin Ahmed Al-Mubaraki.

During the visit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet the president of South Korea and other senior officials. The two will discuss bilateral relations and review issues of mutual interests.

After the visit to South Korea, Mohammed bin Salman will lead Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.

