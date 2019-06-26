The younger population and proper planning is “essential” to creating economic prosperity in the West Bank and in Gaza, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State Mohammed al-Sheikh said during a panel discussion at the ‘Peace to Prosperity’ workshop in Bahrain on Wednesday.

The panel, titled “Unleashing Economic Potential”, focuses on one of the pillars of US senior White House adviser Jared Kuschner’s Middle East peace plan which is meant to provide an economic pathway forward to resolve the political issues between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

Asked by moderator Richard Sandler, the director of the Milken Institute, about how Saudi Arabia can be used as a case study to unleash the economic potential of Gaza and the West Bank, Al-Sheikh said that the Kingdom spent “significant time on planning.”

“We spent significant time on planning what we are undergoing today in the kingdom by looking at our strengths looking at our weaknesses and what we need to do to diversify the economy and to really transform the economy,” al-Sheikh said, adding hat it requires a real commitment and hard word.

“With this plan trying to connect the countries in the region and not focusing on one small area I think is very important because there is greater opportunity and potential if all the countries that are part of the plan are connected economically,” he added.

Madame Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund and one of the panelists,stressed that employment opportunities are very important.

“There is 30 percent unemployment in the West Bank… and 50 percent (unemployment) in Gaza. The background of that is the working population. You have a very quickly growing population, about five million at the moment between the two territories,” Lagarde said. She added that this will probably double by 2050, and in 2030, 60 percent of population will be of working age.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 June 2019 KSA 10:03 - GMT 07:03