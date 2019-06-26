The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday “we are interested in keeping the waterways open” and do not want to see further tension in the Gulf region.

Sheikh Abdullah’s comments came during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, where both officials discussed bilateral relations as well as Iran, Yemen and Syria.

Regarding the tanker attacks off the UAE coast, Sheikh Abdullah said that “clear, scientific and convincing” evidence was required.

Sheikh Abdullah further said that the UAE will work with the United Nations to reach a political solution in Yemen.

For his part, Lavrov said that Moscow will try to persuade the United States and Iran to start a “civilized” dialogue.

“This, of course, assumes the end to the policy of ultimatums, sanctions and blackmail,” Lavrov said in the press conference.

The UAE has submitted the results of an investigation into the blasts last month that damaged four vessels off its coast, including two Saudi oil tankers, to the United Nations which showed that a state actor was behind the operation but without naming any country.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

