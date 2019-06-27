The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition said forces were able to intercept and down a drone in Yemeni airspace after it was launched by the Houthis north of Sanaa toward Saudi Arabia.

Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki said that the interception of the drone took place at 10:20 pm local time.

“The Houthi terrorists continue to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and public facilities, and that none of their targets have been achieved. They have been destroyed and shot down,” al-Maliki said in a statement carried out by Saudi Press Agency.

“We affirm the continued implementation of deterrent measures against these terrorist militias and the neutralization of Houthi capabilities with all rigor and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 June 2019 KSA 00:20 - GMT 21:20