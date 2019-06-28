Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa affirmed Manama’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, pointing out that the Manama workshop was not a step toward normalizing relations with Israel.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed said: “We have not yet heard of any political plan for peace,” explaining that “the Palestinian Authority has a view that we respect and it respects our position.”

Regarding what was dubbed “the deal of the century,” the Bahraini FM said: “the deal will be between two parties and we do not know anything about the so-called deal of the century.”

He pointed out that the steps of normalization of relations were by raising the flag and opening the borders.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed said: “I spoke to the Israeli media to convey our position directly to its people.”

As to the escalation between the United States and Iran, the Bahraini Foreign Minister said: “We appreciate the American position not to be drawn into a military confrontation sought by Iran,” stressing that the Islamic Republic would be responsible for any confrontation or military escalation in the region.

Last Update: Friday, 28 June 2019 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19