Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa held a phone call on Friday with Iraq’s President Barham Salih, a day after protesters stormed the Bahraini embassy compound in Baghdad in protest against a conference held in the Gulf nation.

The Bahraini King commended the stance of the Iraqi Government in the aftermath of the attack as well as the measures it has taken to provide the necessary protection.

The King of Bahrain further “affirmed the fraternal relations with Iraq and working together to advance these relations to wider horizons at all levels in order to support their interests and deter anyone who tries to harm them,” according to a statement carried by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, the Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed that Iraq will never allow the undermining of the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Salih further expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s continuous support toward Iraq under all circumstances.

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim called his Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa to say that Baghdad “condemns the attack.”

Last Update: Friday, 28 June 2019 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29