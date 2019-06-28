Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has held several meetings since he arrived in Osaka on Thursday to participate in the G20 summit.

He was received by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and joined world leaders in the commemorative photos of the leaders and heads of delegations participating in the summit.

Mohammed bin Salman also held meetings with Prime Minister of Singapore and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the summit.

Meeting with PM Modi

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed deepening cooperation in trade and investment, energy security and counter-terrorism, SPA reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to a number of topics on the agenda of G20 Summit.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Musaed al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid al-Qasabi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Eng. Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Economy and Planning, Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri and members of the Indian delegation.

According to a report in The National, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will have breakfast with the US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

