Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he is happy to discuss how the two countries will build “joint cooperation” on energy markets.

Speaking days before a meeting of OPEC members and non-OPEC states in early July, Putin said he was grateful for an invitation from King Salman to visit Saudi Arabia in the autumn.



Putin also said Russia supported the presidency of Saudi Arabia of the G20 nations in 2020.



Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53