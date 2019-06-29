Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Saturday with US President Donald Trump, and commended the “great achievements” between the two countries, stressing that more needs to be done.

“With you Mr. President we did a lot of great achievements, in the political side, security side, military side, and economical side,” the Crown Prince said during a working breakfast on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

Trump praised the “spectacular job” that the Crown Prince is doing with reforms in the Kingdom, highlighting what he has done for women especially.

“It’s an honor to be with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia... a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia,” Trump said.

“It’s like a revolution in a very positive way.”

“You have done a spectacular job,” Trump told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, referring to him as “a friend of mine.”

“We’ve had some meetings on trade, and economic development, and on the military of course, and the meetings have been really terrific,” Trump added.

The Crown Prince said that cooperation will benefit both countries “for GDP growth and job creation and more safety for both countries.”

