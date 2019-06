Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed hosting the G20 summit in the Kingdom in 2020 during his speech at the closing session of the 2019 G20 summit on Saturday.

The Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom is determined to work together with all countries “to find a consensus to crises in the world.”

“The empowerment of women and youth is key to global growth,” he added.

“In the G20, we have a responsibility to create an environment in which the world thrives,” the Crown Prince said.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 08:24 - GMT 05:24