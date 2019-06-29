UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Saudi Arabia’s presence at the G20 summit in Osaka was “bright” and that the Kingdom’s growing role benefits the region.

“The bright Saudi presence at the G20 and the growing role of Riyadh on the international level for the benefit of the Arabs and the region, and the new and renewed spirit witnessed by Saudi Arabia is promising,” Gargash said in a tweet.

“We see prosperity in its prosperity [Saudi Arabia] and stability in its stability,” the minister added.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed hosting the G20 summit in the Kingdom in 2020 during his speech at the closing session of the 2019 G20 summit on Saturday.

The Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom is determined to work together with all countries “to find a consensus to crises in the world,” adding that the empowerment of women and youth is key to global growth.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Russia supported the presidency of Saudi Arabia of the G20 nations in 2020.

The Crown Prince met on Saturday with US President Donald Trump, who praised the “spectacular job” that the Crown Prince is doing with reforms in the Kingdom, highlighting what he has done for women especially.

“It’s an honor to be with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia... a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia,” Trump said.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 16:21 - GMT 13:21