The Arab Coalition said forces were able to intercept and destroy a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the southern Saudi city of Jazan.

The Arab Coalition spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said that the interception of the missile took place at 10:45 pm local time and that the Houthis fired the missile from Sanaa.

“The Houthi terrorists continue to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and public facilities, and that none of their targets have been achieved,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

Last Update: Sunday, 30 June 2019 KSA 00:06 - GMT 21:06