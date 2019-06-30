Bahrain’s top court of appeals has overturned the decision to strip the citizenship of 92 nationals who were earlier convicted in the case of forming the so-called “Bahraini Hezbollah” terrorist group.

The first instance court had earlier sentenced 69 defendants to life imprisonment, 10 years to 39 defendants, seven years to 23 other defendants, five years imprisonment for one of the accused, 3 years imprisonment for six of the accused. Thirty people were acquitted of charges against them.

In total, the court had issued orders to revoke the nationality of 138 accused in the case.

In September last year, the Public Prosecutor’s office said it had received a report from the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) regarding the formation of a terrorist cell inside Bahrain at the behest of Iranian regime leaders who issued their orders to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to unify the elements of various terrorist factions that carry out terror attacks in Bahrain.

