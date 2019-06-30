Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, which is dedicated to documenting the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in World War II.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Crown Prince toured the museum and viewed a video presentation and pictures of the city of Hiroshima, showing its history prior to the atomic bombing and the destruction caused by it during World War II.

During the museum tour, the Crown Prince met one of the survivors of the bombing, who witnessed it and shared stories of what happened before, during, and after the atomic bombing of the city.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by a number of princes and ministers, including Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of National Guard, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Minister of Culture, as well as Adel al-Jubeir, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.



Last Update: Sunday, 30 June 2019 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49