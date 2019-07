Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told leaders he met at the G20 summit that Riyadh does not seek a war with Iran, according to Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir added that the Crown Prince stressed on the need to prevent Iran from continuing its aggressive policies and that the international community must take a strong stance towards Iran or “else it will continue to escalate.”

