The Arab Coalition has said it has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia from Sanaa targeting Saudi territories.

Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, said that the drone was intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace at 09:07 am local time.

“The Houthi terrorists continue to launch unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out hostile and terrorist acts targeting civilians and civilian installations. None of its objectives have been achieved,” he said in a statement carried on the Saudi Press Agency.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 16:11 - GMT 13:11