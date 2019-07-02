The Arab Coalition said that the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia launched an attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Tuesday at 12:35 am.

The Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said the concerned authorities are following up on the incident and that a statement would be issued on this “terrorist act.”

On June 23, the Houthis launched a terrorist attack on Abha Airport, killing one and injuring seven others.

The Arab Coalition said on Monday that it has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia from Sanaa targeting Saudi territories.

