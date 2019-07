Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Emperor welcomed the Crown Prince and expressed appreciation for his participation in the G20 summit in Osaka, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the meeting, the two reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and stressed on the keenness of their governments to develop and enhance relations in all fields.

Last week, the Crown Prince arrived in Osaka on Thursday to participate in the G20 summit.

On Sunday, he visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, which is dedicated to documenting the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in World War II

