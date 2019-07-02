It is important to continue dialogue in Sudan and avoid an escalation, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday, after seven people were killed during mass demonstrations across the country.
“Dialogue should continue without antagonism and towards an agreement on transition... It is necessary to avoid conflict and escalation,” Gargash wrote on Twitter.
