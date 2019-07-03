The United States Department of State released a press statement on Tuesday condemning the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, the third such attack in less than three weeks,” the statement said.

Nine people were injured following the attack, the Arab Coalition said earlier on Tuesday.

“These attacks are risking the lives of many and injuring innocent civilians. We call for an immediate end to these violent actions, which only exacerbate the conflict in Yemen and deepen mistrust,” the US statement added.

The Department of State also stated that Washington “stands firmly” with its “Saudi partners” in defending their borders against these continued threats by the Houthis.

The statement also reiterated that Houthis rely on Iranian-made weapons and technology to carry out such attacks.

“We continue to urge all parties to work with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths toward a political settlement and an end to the conflict in Yemen,” the statement said.

