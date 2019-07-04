Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud has arrived in Washington, DC to begin her duties as the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States.

“Princess Reema will immediately begin her mission to strengthen the historic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States,” said Fahad Nazer, the spokesperson of the Saudi embassy.

“The Ambassador will bring a fresh perspective on a rapidly changing Saudi Arabia to Washington, continuing to build on key areas of cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

Princess Reema presented a copy of her credentials on Wednesday to the State Department, becoming the 11th Saudi Ambassador to the US since 1945. She also becomes the first Saudi woman to hold the post.

“Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC,” the ambassador tweeted.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC," the ambassador tweeted.

On her first day, the Saudi ambassador met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker where they discussed ways to strengthen relations.

She is the daughter of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who also served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US from 1983 to 2005. Prince Bandar was previously the secretary general of Saudi Arabia’s National Security Council and he also served as director general of the General Intelligence Presidency.

A graduate of George Washington University in Washington, DC, she has been active in the public and private sectors of Saudi Arabia, working toward women empowerment.

In 2013, the princess founded Alf Khair, a social enterprise with a mission to provide access to opportunities for Saudi women by offering professional guidance and management.

In 2016, Princess Reema was appointed as the Undersecretary of the Women’s Division in the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia. A year later, she became the President of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports, making her the first woman to lead a federation covering sporting activities for men and women in the Kingdom. Prior to being appointed as the Saudi Ambassador to the US, she was the Vice President for Development and Planning at the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority.

