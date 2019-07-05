The Arab Coalition said its forces were able to intercept and destroy a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the airport in the southern Saudi city of Jazan.



The traffic at Jazan airport was normal after it being targeted by the Houthi projectile.



In a statement, the Arab Coalition spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said the drone was launched by the Houthi militia from Sanaa.



“The Houthi terrorists continue to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and public facilities,” al-Maliki said.





Last Update: Friday, 5 July 2019 KSA 00:26 - GMT 21:26