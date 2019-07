The Arab Coalition has denied claims made by the Houthis that the militia targeted aircraft belonging to the coalition within Saudi territories.

The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said on Saturday that forces were able to intercept the drones launched by the Houthis before they reached their targets inside Saudi Arabia.

“The attempts of the Houthi militia to continue targeting civilians and public facilities will be constantly confronted and neutralized in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

