Naval forces of the Arab Coalition said they have foiled a terrorist attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting a commercial ship south of the Red Sea on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said that on Monday morning, the Houthis attempted to attack a commercial ship south of the Red Sea using a booby-trapped boat with explosives, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Maliki stressed that the threat of navigation and international trade by the Iran-backed Houthi militia is a serious act of terrorism, adding that the Arab Coalition forces will continue to neutralize all the hostile terrorist capabilities of the militia.

(Developing)

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 17:25 - GMT 14:25