The Arab Coalition said on Monday that its forces intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said that the drone failed to reach its target inside Saudi Arabia.

“The attempts of the Houthi militia to continue targeting civilians and public facilities will be constantly confronted and neutralized in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

On Monday, the naval forces of the Arab Coalition said they have foiled a terrorist attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting a commercial ship south of the Red Sea.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 00:41 - GMT 21:41