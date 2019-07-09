Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud has met with US President Donald Trump and presented her credentials as the Kingdom’s new diplomat to Washington.

“Presented credentials today at the White House. Conveyed the well wishes of Kingdom’s Leadership. Looking forward to working on strengthening and solidifying the historic Saudi - US partnership,” the ambassador tweeted.

“The Saudi-US partnership is essential to the interests of both countries and expressed confidence that the two countries are capable of overcoming any challenges at the regional or global levels,” the embassy quoted the ambassador as saying.

Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud arrived in Washington DC to begin her duties last week as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States. She became the 11th Saudi ambassador to the US since 1945 and also the first Saudi woman to hold the post.

On her first day, the Saudi ambassador met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker where they discussed ways to strengthen relations.

Princess Reema is the daughter of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who also served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US from 1983 to 2005. Prince Bandar was previously the secretary general of Saudi Arabia’s National Security Council and he also served as director general of the General Intelligence Presidency.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 00:56 - GMT 21:56