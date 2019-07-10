Two Qatari military training planes collided in mid-air, but the pilots managed to eject safely, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.
“During a training flight a collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat,” a statement on the ministry’s Twitter account said. It did not say when the collision happened.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?