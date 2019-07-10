Two Qatari military training planes collided in mid-air, but the pilots managed to eject safely, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.



“During a training flight a collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat,” a statement on the ministry’s Twitter account said. It did not say when the collision happened.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 July 2019 KSA 09:55 - GMT 06:55