Britain is sending a second warship, HMS Duncan, to the Gulf amid tensions with Iran. HMS Duncan will maintain a continuous maritime security presence while HMS Montrose comes off task for pre-planned maintenance.

Britain says UK alongside international partners will continue to support freedom of navigation for vessels transiting through this vital shipping lane.

Discussions between Britain and the United States on building up their military presence in the Gulf are ongoing, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday amid tensions with Iran.

The UK foreign minister said that Britain has been clear with Iran that neither the UK or allies are looking for conflict or for an unintended escalation.

Relations between Tehran and the West have been increasingly strained after Britain seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar and London said the British Heritage, operated by oil company BP, had been approached in the strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula.

“We are talking to the US about building on our presence in the face of recent threats to shipping in the area,” May's spokeswoman said on Friday.

Last Update: Friday, 12 July 2019 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59