Members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group have been arrested in Kuwait, the interior ministry there said on Friday.
Those arrested were wanted by Egyptian authorities and some of them had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in their home country, the ministry added in its statement.
