Members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group have been arrested in Kuwait, the interior ministry there said on Friday.



Those arrested were wanted by Egyptian authorities and some of them had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in their home country, the ministry added in its statement.

Members of the group had fled from Egypt to Kuwait, but were arrested in different places in the country.

During interrogations, they admitted to carrying out terrorist operations in Egypt, the ministry said, according to the official Kuwaiti news agency KUNA.

The interior ministry further said that investigations were proceeding to determine their accomplices, and warned that it would “crack down ruthlessly against saboteurs.”

