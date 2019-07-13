Arrested members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group in Kuwait were involved in the assassination of Egypt’s former Public Prosecutor Hisham Barakat in 2015, local Kuwaiti al-Rai newspaper said in a report.

The newspaper also said that wanted suspects of the cell who were not captured had fled Kuwait to Doha and Turkey.

According to the report, Kuwait has so far extradited the eight arrested suspects to Egypt in accordance with the bilateral agreements between the two countries. They were handed over in two batches.

The newspaper reported that the cell had held meetings in Turkey, Qatar, and Kuwait and are suspected of raising funds for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

The report released late on Saturday said that several Kuwaiti members of parliament had lobbied unsuccessfully for the release of the arrested suspects and attempted to prevent their extradition to Egypt.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 23:13 - GMT 20:13