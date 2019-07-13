Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has called upon the concerned authorities in Qatar to facilitate the arrival of Qataris wishing to perform the upcoming Hajj and remove the obstacles imposed by the Qatari government which prevent their citizens and residents from performing the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement that the government of Saudi Arabia is taking steps to ensure all means are used to facilitate the arrival of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims coming from Qatar similar to what it does towards all Muslims wishing to perform the annual Hajj or Umrah.

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah rejects allegations made by the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs that the government of Saudi Arabia is obstructing those who wish to visit the holy sites from Qatar to perform Hajj and Umrah,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched several online links to enable Qataris and residents of Qatar to book their places of residence, contract services, and travel via non-Qatari airlines to perform their religious duties,” the statement added.

The ministry stressed in the statement the Kingdom’s rejection of any attempt to politicize the Hajj. It called upon the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to enable Qatari pilgrims “to travel and perform the pilgrimage rituals through all international airlines except Qatar Airways.”

“They should not prevent them. They should help them perform the Hajj and Umrah without bringing politics into the matter,” the statement read.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 23:13 - GMT 20:13