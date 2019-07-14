Saudi Arabia and the UAE will provide 50,000 tons of agricultural nutrients to Sudan, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

SPA reported on Sunday that a ship carrying more than 50,000 tons of urea will head to Port Sudan from the Kingdom’s Jubail Industrial Port.

A source said the aid was a part of of the $3 billion financial support provided by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which includes $500 million as a deposit at the Central Bank of Sudan, in order to support the country’s economy.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10