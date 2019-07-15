Bahrain’s Foreign Minister has condemned a recent documentary produced by the Al Jazeera Media Network on Bahrain and called on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to “confront the hostile practices and actions of Qatar.”

“The program which was aired by Al Jazeera last night is filled with blatant lies and inaccuracies, and is just a new episode of a series of conspiracies by a rogue state against the Kingdom of Bahrain and against the security and stability of the entire region,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said.

“There is no doubt that this country has become the most serious threat to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), where it has consistently sought to undermine its path, stir strife between its countries and divide its people,” the minister added.

Last Update: Monday, 15 July 2019 KSA 15:36 - GMT 12:36