Kuwait has said they are conducting an ongoing investigation in order to detect new members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, according to a statement on Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The statement comes just days after local Kuwaiti al-Rai newspaper revealed that arrested members of the Muslim Brotherhood militant cell in Kuwait were involved in the assassination of Egypt’s former Public Prosecutor Hisham Barakat in 2015.

The newspaper also said that wanted suspects of the cell who were not captured had fled Kuwait to Doha and Turkey.

The statement on Monday also confirmed that Kuwait has extradited eight members of the cell back to Egypt in accordance with the bilateral agreements between the two countries.

