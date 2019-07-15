The UN Security Council voted unanimously Monday to extend its ceasefire observation mission in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah by six months, until January 15, 2020.

It also called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to deploy a full contingent of observers “expeditiously” in the mission, which is mandated to have 75 staff but currently only has 20 on the ground.

The text adopted on Monday stressed that the UN mission should “monitor the compliance of the parties to the ceasefire in Hodeidah governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Issa.”

The monitors should work with the parties so that the security of the area “is assured by local security forces in accordance with Yemeni law.”

It also called on all parties involved in the Hodeidah Agreement to support UN efforts by ensuring the safety of the monitors and affording all personnel and supplies swift and unfettered movement.

Under the agreement made in Stockholm at the end of 2018, all warring factions were supposed to have withdrawn their troops from the strategic port city in western Yemen, but that pullback has been long delayed owing to lingering distrust between Yemeni government forces and the Houthi militia.

Last Update: Monday, 15 July 2019 KSA 20:41 - GMT 17:41