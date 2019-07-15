Yemen’s warring sides have agreed on a “mechanism and new measures to reinforce the ceasefire and de-escalation” around the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, as well as technical aspects of a troop pullback, the United Nations said on Monday.



Representatives of the two sides were picked up at different locations by a UN ship and held talks in the Red Sea off Yemen, the first such meeting since February, a UN statement said.

